Controversy about Vineyard Heights triggers integrity-row

PHILIPSBURG -- The controversy over the Over the Bank - Vineyard Heights housing development is affecting Minister Egbert Doran (VROMI) and Ombudsman Gwendolien Mossel, as well as the 54 applicants who applied for a piece of land in that area in 2016. The integrity of both Minister Doran and Ombudsman Mossel has been put into question over perceived conflicts of interest.

Most remarkable in this story is a letter dated Wednesday, September 21, 2021, in which Minister Doran questions the position of the Ombudsman, after she expressed her concerns to Doran over plans to grant parcels of land in the Over the Bank area to citizens without honoring agreements to grant the same land to the 2016-applicants.

