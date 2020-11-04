Scooter rider injured himself on the Airport Road 

Share This





















~ Scooter accidents and reckless driving continue to be a problem on the roads of Sint Maarten ~

PHILIPSBURG — The personnel of the Traffic Department is investigating a serious accident that took place on Friday, October 30th, 2020, on the Airport Road, whereby a scooter rider was severely injured.

According to the preliminary investigation, the rider with the initials V.A. V-B was traveling in the direction of the causeway round about, when for reasons still unknown, lost control and collided into the divider opposite a car rental in the area. As a result of the collision, he suffers a broken jaw and lacerations to his face. He was treated at the scene by the personnel of the ambulance and later rushed to Sint Maarten Medical center for further treatment. Seeing the severity of his injuries the victim was later flown out to the Dominican Republic for specialized treatment.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is again warning, scooter, and motorcycle riders about their behavior in traffic, especially during the upcoming Sint Maarten’s Day celebration.

Since serious accidents keep happening and because of the severity of the damages caused may eventually result in the death of the rider or someone around them.

The Police Force will continue to work towards keeping Sint Maarten roads ways safe but it is a job that cannot be done without the help of the community. In many cases, easy safety measures can be taken to prevent unnecessary accidents.