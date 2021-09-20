Travel Requirements to be Adjusted as of October 1st. More Travel Opportunities from the Latin American Market

Share This





















SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – As of October 1st, 2021, the banned travel countries list will be eliminated, and these countries will be placed in a new ‘very high risk,’ category that will have the following requirements.

Travelers originating from these countries must be fully vaccinated; and must provide valid proof of a negative PCR test not older than 48-hours before departure on last leg to destination Sint Maarten. With respect to non-vaccinated travelers, these persons are required to provide valid proof of a negative PCR test not older than 24-hours before departure on last leg to the destination.

Once the requirements have been fully complied with, travelers will be allowed entry into the country. Travel requirements to the destination can be found on the country’s Electronic Health Authorization System (EHAS) website: stmaartenehas.com/travel-requirements/

The change has to do with the continued roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine in various countries around the world.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence, said on Sunday that the further adjustment in travel requirements will contribute to the continued economic expansion of the national economy for the upcoming high tourism season.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour Hon. Omar Ottley, said public health and security of the Sint Maarten community remains the key principle in guiding the decisions of the Government. Minister Ottley continues to strongly recommend getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to maximize your protection from the Delta variant. COVID-19 vaccines are an important tool to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) has already indicated that interests for travel from the Latin American market from tour operators and travel agents are up and are in talks with COPA Airlines to fly from Panama to the island once again.

The current banned countries travel list that will no longer exist as of October 1st, 2021, are: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, French Guyana, Guyana, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Surinam, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, and Venezuela.