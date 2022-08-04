Airport installs new members to supervisory board

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — The Princess Juliana International Airport Exploitation Company (PJIAE) installed three new members to its supervisory board this week: Marion Kan, Justin Woods and Anisa Dijkhoffz. This was confirmed by Minister of Finance, Ardwell Irion, in an invited comment.



Dijkhoffz is a project manager at the St. Maarten National Recovery Program bureau. Woods is the managing director and chief financial officer at Nagico Insurances and Kan is an investment manager at the Caribbean Mercantile Bank with a career that spans more than thirty years.

Kamla Besancon, Clarence Derby and Alain Maca stepped down as members of this supervisory board.

Finance Minister Ardwell Irion in the meantime announced a training program for candidates who aspire to become supervisory board members in the future. The program also teaches good governance practices and is developed by the Curacao-based Themis Institute for governance and leadership. Participation in the program is free.

Candidates must be between 25 and 40 years of age, live in St. Maarten and have a higher education degree (HBO/Bachelor) or equivalent working experience. Furthermore, they must have at least two years of working experience in a position at a higher professional education degree. Lastly, candidates must be of impeccable character and able to pass an integrity test in the future.

The program consists of mandatory virtual sessions every three weeks. The kick off date is August 22.

Interested candidates should send a short motivation letter that highlights their expectations, together with a resume to Cassanda Janssen and CC it to Aubrich Bakhuis: cassandra.janssen@stmaartengov.org and a.bakhuis@themis-institute.org. The deadline for applications is August 10.