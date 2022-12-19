Airport ready to handle more than 7,000 passengers per day

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG – The departure hall of the Princess Juliana International Airport will be fully operational before the 2023 high season, the airport announced in a press release. The new terminal building is projected to be completed by April 2024. In the meantime, the airport expects to handle more than 7,000 passengers per day during this holiday season and up to March 2023.

Without providing any specification, the airport states that it has taken “several additional measures” to guarantee a smooth flow of passengers and to provide these passengers with a better airport experience within the given circumstances.

Five new TV screens, installed at the gates and in the waiting area, have enabled passengers to follow the soccer World Cup in Qatar.

The marketing team has taken care of Christmas decorations and music, while the technical department has upgraded the cooling system to provide passengers with a comfortable temperature. The airport furthermore provides passengers with bottles of cool drinking water to keep them hydrated.

While the reconstruction of the terminal building is in full swing, the airport asks passengers for their understanding because of the noise and other hindrances that accompany the work.

Windward Roads has in the meantime completed the first phase of the tarmac repair project. This project has created adequate parking space for airplanes. The contractor also resurfaced the bypass, which is used to hold aircraft before takeoff while another plane is landing. The second phase of this project will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

The airport advises travelers to arrive three hours before departure time. This will help to spread the queues at the check-in counters and security checkpoints.

Checking in online in advance will obviously save travelers time at the check in counters.

The airport advises passenger to travel lightly. “Preferably leave the big suitcase at home and take just one piece of hand luggage.”

Lastly, the airport points out that travelers ought to prepare themselves for waiting in line: “Put on comfortable shoes and remove your accessories while waiting in line for hand luggage screening.”