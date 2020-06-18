Airport workers ready to strike

Share This





















AIRPORT — On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, several meetings and discussions took place between the airport workers and management and representatives of government/parliament, in particular, President of Parliament, MP Rolando Brison, who can be seen here in this video clip addressing the employees at the Princess Juliana International Airport, who voiced their concerns and told MP Brison that they were ready to strike if their concerns were not addressed by the airport management board.

Watch the video online here>>>

Airport worker describes her family’s plight after hurricane Irma with no assistance from Airport yet her pay was cut because she couldn’t come to work>>>