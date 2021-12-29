Passenger airliner makes emergency landing at Juliana Airport

Share This





















~ Air Caraibes Airbus 332 blows out engine on take off ~

AIRPORT, December 28, 2021 -- An Airbus 332 with passengers on board en route to Paris Orly reportedly blew out an engine after taking off from the Princess Juliana International Airport Tuesday evening. The Air Caraibes Airbus 332 landed safely back at the airport where the passengers and crew deplaned.

Just a few moments after the incident, residents of the Simpson Bay area was on social media praying for the safe return of the aircraft to the Princess Juliana International Airport with the passengers. One person said that they heard two explosions and saw fire emitting from the engine as the huge aircraft flew overhead.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Mingo, who was on his way to the airport about two minutes after the incident, confirmed that the aircraft had a limited amount of passengers on board and that it had returned safely to the Juliana aerodrome.

Engineers are already on the scene conducting an investigation on the cause of the incident.

###

