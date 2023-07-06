Winair welcomes three new supervisory board members

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG – Melinda Hoeve, Jimmy Challenger, and Jeroen Scheelbeek have been appointed as new members to the supervisory board of directors of Winair, the company announced in a press release. The other board members are Chairman George Greaux Jr. and Hans de Jong.

In 2011 the board consisted of George Graux. Jr., Robert Budike and Gerrit Draai. Budike stepped down after three successive terms and Draai, an aviation veteran with over 35 years of experience, passed away in 2018.

“The expansion of the board to five members is a strategic step forward for Winair,” the airline’s press release states. “The initial board of three members was instrumental in making swift decisions to lay a robust foundation. The increased diversity and expertise within the board will facilitate informed decision-making capitalizing on emerging opportunities.”

“We express our sincere gratitude to the departing board members for their invaluable contributions and dedication to Winair’s success,” Winair’s CEO and President Michael Cleaver stated. “Their visionary leadership and unwavering commitment were instrumental in resurrecting the airline from challenging circumstances.”

On October 10, 2010, Winair became a government-owned company. Under the stewardship of its first supervisory board and management team, the airline “emerged from adversity, achieving profitability within one year,” the press release states.

Winair remains “steadfast in its commitment to connecting the islands of the Caribbean, fostering regional integration and contributing to the socio-economic development of the Windward Islands,” the release states. “With a dynamic board at the helm, Winair is confident in charting a course towards continued success and delivering exceptional service to its loyal customers.”