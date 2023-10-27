Call for keeping Ennia-expert Grimm on board

Share This





















WILLEMSTAD – Ennia’s Chief Executive Officer Lesley Ann Harms-Brodie has urged Central Bank President Richard Doornbosch and Minister of Finance Javier Silvania to keep Elisabeth Grimm on board for the Ennia dossier, the Antilliaans Dagblad reports.

Grimm is on loan from the Dutch Central Bank and functions as division manager resolution at the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten (CBCS). She is considered as the ultimate expert on the dispute between Ennia and its majority shareholder Hushang Ansary.

The Antilliaans Dagblad reported already in April that Doornbosch intended to terminate Grimm’s contract even though there was still no replacement. The chairman of the supervisory board intervened and Grimm’s contract was extended but that term has now come to an end. There is still no adequate replacement.

After the court established the emergency measure for Ennia in July 2018, the Dutch Central Bank loaned Grimm to the CBCS.

Harms-Brodie describes Grimm in her letter to Doornbosch and Silvania as “the engine” in the current court cases. Terminating Grimm’s contract is a disaster, she wrote. “She knows the dossier better than anyone else.” Harms-Brodie wants Grimm to stay in function until the Ennia-dispute has been resolved.

She points out that Grimm also plays an important role in Ennia’s current operations, for instance with regard to payments. “Delays in payments will create even more panic.”

