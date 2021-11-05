Court-ordered statement from N.V. GEBE

Share This





















The Court of First Instance of Sint Maarten by judgement of 3 November 2021 ordered N.V. GEBE to place the following announcement on StMaartenNews.com:

On the 2nd and 3rd July 2021, Mr. Bloem, attorney of the Supervisory Board of NV GEBE, stated in various media, among other things, that our employee Ms. S. Daniel displayed “illegal and irregular behavior” and that he will provide the Public Prosecutors Office with evidentiary data. The Court has found that these statements unlawfully harm the interests of our employee Ms. S. Daniel and that NV GEBE is required to safeguard Ms. S. Daniel against such allegations in the media. NV GEBE emphasizes that these statements are not supported by NV GEBE in any way.