Many businesses allowed to reopen; adjusted curfew remains in place

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG – The local economy is coming back to life with a bang after Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs allowed the reopening of most businesses per May 30 with the publication of the “regulation of May 29, 2020, to establish phase 3.”

The complete text of the regulation can be found on the government website (sintmaartengov.org) under the official publications tab. Scroll through the 2020 tab to AB 2020, no. 31: “Regeling van 29 mei 2020 tot het vaststellen van fase 3 en wijziging bijlage.” Or just download it from here.

While the curfew remains in place from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., citizens are now allowed on the road seven days a week from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. Businesses are allowed to open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m., also seven days per week.

Businesses that have to wait until phase 4: starting June 15 (unless the COVID-19 situation changes) before they are allowed to open for business again are market vendors, massage salons (including those offering body and beauty treatments), and brothels – in government-speak: adult entertainment centers.

Businesses that are allowed to be open now include restaurants, retailers, bars, cinemas and theaters, casinos, lottery businesses, laundromats, travel agencies, freight services, car rentals, schools and universities, barbershops, hair and nail salons, art galleries and churches. Contact sports are also allowed again.

###

Relevant links:

Regeling van 29 mei 2020 tot het vaststellen van fase 3 en wijziging bijlage