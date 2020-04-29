NAGICO donates PPE Gear to the Police & Justice Department

Share This





















GREAT BAY—- NAGICO Insurances made a donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) yesterday to the Justice Department as we continue to battle the Coronavirus pandemic.

The equipment provided included hundreds of surgical masks, N95 masks, gloves and face shields which will be distributed among the Immigration, Customs, Prison and Police Departments.

“This is an unprecedented situation,” Eric Ellis, Managing Director of NAGICO Insurances said. “Our first responders continue to work daily to help us with the first phase of controlling the spread and eradicating the virus so that we can all gain some level of normalcy again. It is therefore important that they are well protected while executing their duties.”

The PPE were delivered to the Chief of Police at the Police Station, where he thanked NAGICO for their continued support and assistance over the years.

“The role of the Justice Team is crucial at this time, it requires all hands-on deck as we strive to maintain law and order in this difficult time,” Chief John said. “Each day our officers come in, leaving their own families and the comfort of their home and selflessly carry out their duties along with other front-line workers. They ensure public safety, a duty that brings them into unchartered waters at times, so we try to make certain that they have the proper safety gear needed to do so.”

Mr. Ellis encouraged other businesses who are able to assist to do so as well and thanked the Justice Team and other Front-Line workers for their tireless efforts.

“I would like to use this opportunity to thank all our Front-Line workers, your role in handling this COVID-19 pandemic is critical to our future. You continue to provide a service that we could never truly repay you for. We salute you and continue to pray for your safety.”

Photo Caption: Managing Director; Eric Ellis (NAGICO) and Customer Service Manager Gervaise Schoobaar presents PPE to the KPSM. Photo provided by NAGICO.

__________________________________________________________________

