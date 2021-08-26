NAGICO Insurances has launched a project to help promote safety awareness in school

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Given the emergence of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, NAGICO Insurances has launched a project to help promote safety awareness in schools.

The awareness campaign will see child friendly, colorful posters and social distancing floor stickers, being placed at strategic locations in all Elementary and Secondary schools. The messages on these signs are all geared at informing and reminding students, of COVID-19 safety measures, which they need to practice, which will in turn reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the virus in and around the school campuses.

“Our main objective with this project, is to help create a safe environment for our children and teachers in school as this is crucial in curbing the spread of the coronavirus,” Eric Ellis; Territory Head for NAGICO St. Maarten. “By educating and providing constant reminders for these students, who are used to playing together, sharing their space and personal items, we can help them to form new habits which will keep them safe not only while in school, but also as they go about their daily lives at home.”

The signs for the schools, were presented to the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sports; drs. Rodolphe Samuel for distribution to the schools by his Ministry.

Minister Samuel lauded NAGICO for the continued assistance, the company has been providing, since its inception in various aspects of the community and especially since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“Keeping our children and community safe is a collective effort and given the drastic increase in COVID-19 cases here and in our region, we need to remain vigilant and exhaust all safety measures, to stop the spread,” Minister Samuel said. “We are thankful to NAGICO for their continuous contributions, which have been much needed and very timely especially now at such a critical time. We applaud them for being good social citizens and hope that other entities in the Public Sector will come forward as well and assist where they can.”

PHOTO CAPTION: Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sports, drs. Rodolphe Samuel (L), receives one of the COVID safety signs, presented by Eric Ellis (R)Head of NAGICO St. Maarten. While Jackelene Joedolekson-Gumbs Oranje School Manager and Diana Woods – Honore Adjunct Manager looks on. Photo provided by Nagico.

