Prosecutor’s Office starts preliminary criminal investigation into GEBE oil spill 

CAY BAY — The Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM has launched a preliminary criminal investigation into the major oil spill that occurred on Tuesday in the vicinity of the Cay Bay power plant of utilities company N.V. GEBE. The spill has led to an oil slick moving from Cay Bay/Simpson Bay into the Caribbean Sea.

OM SXM met on Wednesday with the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard, the Police Force Sint Maarten KPSM, the Inspection Department of the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Development, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI, and the Maritime Inspection Department of the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation, and Telecommunication (TEATT) to coordinate activities and launch the preliminary criminal investigation.

As the procedure is in the beginning phases, no further information about the investigation is available at this time.