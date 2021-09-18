Ferry-service to Saba and Statia could start in November

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Saba and Statia have jointly selected Anguilla-based Blues and Blues as the preferred operator of a ferry connection between the two islands, St. Maarten and St. Kitts. The service could be operational as early as November 1, the two public entities announced in a press release.

Parties are still working on the details of a Public Service Obligation (PSO)-agreement. As soon as this process is completed, the service is good to go.

The Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management subsidizes the first two years of the ferry-service with an amount of €2 million ($2.35 million).

Blues and Blues, that already operates cargo-services to Saba and Statia, won the public tender that was launched on June 30. There were seven contenders who were asked for proposals to provide “regular, affordable connectivity.” Prices for the ferry-service have not been made public yet.

The ferry will provide same-day connectivity from Saba and Statia to St. Maarten, between Saba and Statia, and between Statia and St. Kitts.