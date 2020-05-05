Remembrance Day commemoration 2020

Share This





















HARBOUR VIEW – Today, May 4, 2020, we observed 2 minutes of silence in remembrance of the men and women who gave their lives in the fight to protect our democracy and freedom during War and Peacekeeping Missions.

Our yearly commemoration is a display of our appreciation for their sacrifices. And this year, it takes on even greater significance against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s commemoration comes at a time when our generation is called upon to help fight the global war against COVID-19. A war that has disrupted our lives and way of living in so many ways.

Today many among us are suffering from the corona virus, and several families have lost a grandparent, a parent, a brother, a sister, or a friend. In our effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 many among us are faced with the consequences of losing jobs or pay-cuts as businesses experience financial fallout. Marie Louise and I pray for everyone who is suffering as a result of the corona virus. And our hearts and sympathy go out to the families who have lost loved ones and friends.

As we take on this unprecedented public health and socio-economic challenge, we can draw inspiration from the courage of the men and women we honor on this Remembrance Day. We can, moreover, draw strength from our courageous men and women out there risking their health to keep us safe and to provide for our essential needs. Every day our health care professionals, our law enforcement officers, our grocery workers, and other frontline employees remind us that our wellbeing and our country are worth fighting for. And as they do so, I express my deepest gratitude for their commitment, and I pray that God will keep them safe.

As we endure these trying times and fight this unprecedented crisis, let us on this Remembrance Day draw strength from the knowledge that generations before us have faced seemingly insurmountable challenges and prevailed. Let us, as a Sint Maarten people remember that we had faced adversity before and overcame. Let us not forget to remain steadfast in our knowledge that together we will overcome again.

Photo caption: From left to right: President of Parliament, MP Rolando Brison; Governor Drs. Eugene B. Holiday, and Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs. Photos provided by the Governor’s cabinet.