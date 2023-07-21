Former Minister Oduber is one of the suspects in the Flamingo-investigation

Share This





















ORANJESTAD – The public prosecutor’s office in Aruba is going to prosecute former Minister Otmar Oduber for “fraudulent practices,” dossierkoninkrijksrelaties.nl reports.

After he left the Aruban People’s Party (AVP) and founded Pueblo Orguyoso Progrerista or Proud and Respected People (POR), Oduber was Minister of Urban Planning, Infrastructure and Environment in the cabinet Wever-Croes. The allegations against him cover the period from November 2017 until December 2019.

In the investigation dubbed Flamingo, there are eight suspects who are being prosecuted for allegations of fraud, abuse of position, active and passive bribery, and forgery. The investigation focuses on the question of whether private companies unlawfully and incorrectly received government land. The role of former Minister Oduber in these transactions is part of the investigation.

The prosecutor’s office has informed the Court in First Instance of its intention to summon the suspects.

After the first rumors surfaced about Oduber’s involvement in tampering with the issuing of land in long lease, he quickly left politics in December 2019 for “personal reasons.” In June 2020 the National Detectives conducted house searches in cooperation with the RST and the police force of Aruba. Two weeks earlier Jeandrick, the eldest son of minister Oduber, and two others were detained in the course of the same investigation. Oduber’s son was released shortly afterward. In May 2022, Oduber was arrested.

Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes said at the time that she regretted the arrest. “Integrity is of the utmost importance for our government. The investigation must continue and those who are guilty will have to be held accountable. The government of Aruba will continue with measures to prevent similar cases occur.”