Knops intends to send revamped draft kingdom law COHO this month to parliament

PHILIPSBURG — State Secretary Raymond Knops (Kingdom Relations) makes an effort to send the draft kingdom law COHO (Caribbean Development and Reform Organization) this month to the parliaments of the Netherlands, St. Maarten, Curacao and Aruba, his spokesman Emile Vaessen says.

Given the time frame and the days resting in the month of December, it is likely that the parliaments of the countries will debate the draft law in January of next year.

After the Council of State expressed some serious concerns about the original draft, Knops went back to the drawing board and engaged in negotiations with the governments of the Caribbean countries. By August there was an agreement about the process.

Knops submitted the revamped draft law to the Council of State for advice. The Council returned its advice on September 22.

It is unclear whether Knops has made further adjustments to the draft law since that day. The Council’s September 22-advice remains confidential until the draft law is submitted to the four parliaments.

###

Photo caption: File photo of caretaker Dutch State Secretary Raymonds with Justice Minister Anna E. Richardson while on her working visit to The Netherlands in September 2021 accompanied by Minister Plenipotentiary Rene Violenus.