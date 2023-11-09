Vote on Hartog/Crone motion postponed until December

Share This





















THE HAGUE — Senators Eddy Hartog (Volt) and Ferd Crone (Green Left/PvdA) have agreed to postpone voting on their motion that objects to the intention of charging Curacao and Aruba a higher interest rate on their corona-loans until December.

State Secretary Marnix van Rij (Fiscality and Tax Inspectorate) asked members of the First Chamber “not to disturb a brooding chicken.” This was a reference to the negotiations about financial supervision between State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen (Kingdom Relations) and the cabinet Wever-Croes in Aruba. These negotiations should result in a breakthrough this week.

Van Rij urged the senators to wait for the outcome of these negotiations. He made the same argument for a solution to the Ennia-pensions. A decision about that issue is expected in the next couple of weeks.

Van Rij promised the initiators of the motion that both the parliament and the First Chamber will be informed about the results of the negotiations.

The Hartog/Crone motions disapproves of the higher interest the Netherlands plans to charge Curacao and Aruba and asks the government to choose for a more constructive manner to realize good financial management within the kingdom. Such a solution should not result in financial limitations for the receiving countries.