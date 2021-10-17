Chantelle Jessurun obtains Masters in International Development Studies

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Chantelle Jessurun, a former student of the Hillside Christian School and a graduate of Milton Peters College, obtained her Masters of Science degree in International Development Studies at Utrecht University on September 30, 2021.

The daughter of Drs. Raymond Jessurun, the co-coordinator of the St. Maarten Consumers Coalition made an impact in St. Maarten already, as the author of a policy brief for the Social Economic Council about the dump.

Chantelle worked as a research intern at the SER from February until July of this year. During that time she put together the policy brief after conducting ethnographic research and in-depth interviews with stakeholders.

Jessurun also studied sociology at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam and public administration (economics, governance and management) at Leiden University; at the same university she did a course in Dutch economic skills.

She is fluent in English, Dutch and Papiamentu and speaks Spanish fairly.

“I am seeking to use my critical and analytical skills to improve and better the social positions of vulnerable groups in society in an innovative manner,” she writes in her curriculum. “I am passionate about inclusivity and education and committed to becoming a dependable and valuable team member.”

StMaartenNews.com wishes Chantelle Jessurun much success in her future career.

Continue reading: SER policy-brief about dump: Turn Pond Island into residential area