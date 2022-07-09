Dancer Eliane Berwers prepped for strict discipline at Dance Theater of Harlem

Share This





















NEW YORK — Teenage Dancer Eliane Berwers is enjoying herself at the summer intensive program of the Dance Theater of Harlem in New York. “I love the classes and I love meeting and spending time with other dancers,” Eliane informed StMaartenNews.com as a part of her promise to keep the readers up to date with news and photos.

Taking photos of her dancing activities is limited, her mom informed us as well: “Unfortunately, but understandably, using phones is not allowed at the dance school. They get there at 11:15 a.m. and class starts at 11:30 a.m. They finish at 5.30 p.m. and leave promptly at 5.45 p.m. because the school closes and they do not want the dancers hanging around. Strict discipline.” But that has not deterred Eliane: “Lucky for her the INDISU Dance Theater prepped her well,’ her mom observes.

That the program is indeed intensive became clear to all dancers after a couple of sessions. “The first few nights Eliane was still hanging out in the social area with other dancers. Now she and her roommates are already in their individual rooms by 9 p.m. – tired of the long intensive day of dance.”

Eliane experiences the classes as intense. “But surprisingly and thanks to Ihndhira Marlin and Susha Hien I am able to keep up.” Marlin and Hien are the owners and dance instructors at St. Maarten’s INDISU Dance Theater where Eliane trained.

Eliane’s mother has no concerns about her 15-year old daughter’s wellbeing so far from home. “I left Eliane in great hands. I met her chaperones and there is a group-chat with her assigned chaperone and other parents.”

On the last day of the Summer Intensive dance program, the participating dancers will showcase what they have learned in a one-hour performance for two invited guests of each dancer. Eliane’s proud parents will both attend this performance in Harlem, New York.

Eliane Berwers started dreaming about taking part in the dance program at the Dance Theater of Harlem when she was just fourteen years old. A day before her departure to New York, on June 30, she turned 15. But she did not just dream: she singlehandedly started a Gofundme-campaign to find financial supporters for her trip. The St. Maarten community did not disappoint: Eliane collected close to $4,000 with this initiative and when her action caught the attention of local travel entrepreneur Terrance Rey (also the Publisher of StMaartenNews.com) things got even better. Read the rest of the story online at https://stmaartennews.com/education/local-dancing-queen-eliane-berwers-off-to-dance-theater-of-harlem/