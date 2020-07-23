Opening of schools depends on the pandemic

Share This





















GREAT BAY — At Wednesday’s Council of Minister’s press briefing, the minister responsible for Education, Drs. Rodolphe Samuel said the opening of schools on the island depends on the Coronavirus situation. According to Samuel, this information has already been shared with the relevant school boards. Consequently, they are looking at the different scenarios as to which will be best for the school.

The minister noted that the pandemic had prioritized the opening of the schools, and the school boards have been given different approaches for their openings. These include opening the school as usual or going back to school where the students will return as was done following the hurricanes of 2017.

He explained that the size of the classrooms is essential since the teachers can maintain social distancing, which is one of the protocols to prevent the spreading of the virus. He stressed that the protocols, which including sanitizing, are most important. As a result, the parents, teachers, and all involved must consider this.

He stated that the Ministry is busy preparing for the opening of the schools that are scheduled to open in August. He further said that issues such as sanitizing stations are also significant for the opening of the schools.

He pointed out that in the coming days and weeks, there will be more information regarding the schools’ reopening.