Chacho to contest snap elections with SAM party

PHILIPSBURG — Former Member of Parliament and Engineer, Claude ‘Chacho’ Peterson, has decided to run as a candidate in the upcoming snap elections on August 19th, 2024, with the Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) led by former Member of Parliament and Minister, Frankie Meyers.

Former MP Chacho Peterson: “Frankie and I have kept in touch over the years since being in a parliamentary coalition together in 2018-2019. Frankie was always true to his word towards me and this created a bond based on mutual respect, a love for St. Maarten and a love for politics. Many times over the years we discussed him coming with a new political party under his leadership and I always committed that I would give my support to the party and be a candidate. So when I heard that he was ready to bring his new party, I was front and center to become part of this movement to better the lives of the St. Maarten people and put the country on the right path.”

Since taking a break from politics Chacho worked in the private sector at the Belair Beach Hotel as a Float Officer and since September 2022 at the PJIA Project Management Unit as a Senior Project Coordinator.

Chacho: “Taking a break from politics while keeping up to date with current events in last four years, I have been fortunate to work in the private sector in the two fields I am passionate about, which are the Tourism Sector and the Construction/Engineering sector. At Belair Beach hotel I was able to not only work along side great colleagues but I was able to serve so many tourists who have been coming to our island for years. At PJIA, I have been able to contribute my years of experience in the construction sector to help advance the Reconstruction/Remodel Project funded by the Trust Fund and EIB loans which I supported/fought for in Parliament as an MP. For me it has been a pleasure to be part of the PJIA Team and get to interact with all the stakeholders that make sure the Gateway to our island stays open. PJIA will be the envy of the Caribbean once more and I am proud to say I am part of the team diligently working to make it happen.”

Former MP/Minister & Leader of the SAM party Franklin Meyers was quoted as saying: “SAM will be bringing a list of mature, competent and experienced candidates to serve the people. We welcome Chacho as part of the team to bring long overdue changes for our island. Sint Maarten needs serious people for these serious times.”

Claude ‘Chacho’ Peterson continued: “In the last 4 years, I have continued to monitor the developments in Government and Government Owned Companies. It is clear that self interest and politics have continued to be a road block to viable solutions being implemented. Our people are suffering for so long with GEBE outages while the Parliament and Council of Ministers continue to play politics. Do we always have to hit rock bottom before we are forced to do what is right for the people? As one who discusses daily with persons in our community, it is clear that our people are reaching a breaking point. St. Maarten Government and the Government Owned Companies are facing dire financial times which will require dedicated and solution-oriented leaders who can put country above self and make tough decision in the interest of the general public.

For this reason, I decided to contest the elections with SAM to bring mature, courageous and experienced leadership. I look forward to meeting and discussing with persons on the campaign trail.

I invite St. Maarten people to feel free to contact me via my Facebook page and to follow the upcoming developments of the SAM party over the next few weeks.

###

Press Release

𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐚 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐒𝐀𝐌) 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐥



Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Franklin Meyers, leader of the Soualiga Action Movement (SAM), officially registered the party with the Electoral Council today, May 31st, 2024. SAM will contest the upcoming Parliamentary snap elections slated for August 19, 2024, with a slate of carefully selected candidates who are like-minded and have an ability to bring about meaningful change for the well-being of Sint Maarten.



“Our country is in dire need of responsible leaders in government. Using the Country as a mere pawn on a chessboard can no longer persist. We need to safeguard our reputation on a global scale, re-establish ourselves as a prime tourism destination in the Caribbean, and ensure that all of our People are progressing. “Said Meyers.



“Given the opportunity, the SAM is committed to deliver representation for all, and to return St. Maarten to its rightful position as the pearl of the Caribbean,” said Meyers.

###

