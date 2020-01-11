Governor Holiday holds consultations regarding the election results

Share This





















Harbour View – Today, January 10, 2020, the Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency drs. E.B. Holiday was informed by the chairman of the Central Voting Bureau about the proceedings of the January 9, parliamentary elections. Governor Holiday also received the preliminary results of the January 9, 2020, parliamentary elections.

Interim Prime Minister Ms. S. Jacobs has, in view of the elections, made the portfolios of the Ministers and the Minister Plenipotentiary available. The Governor informed the Prime Minister that he will take the resignation into consideration and requested the Ministers and the Minister Plenipotentiary to continue to handle the daily operations of government and to continue working with him in the interest of Sint Maarten until a decision has been taken concerning the request for resignation.

Based on the preliminary results the Governor decided to start consultations today with various persons to gather information to decide on the process for the formation of a new government. The Governor will meet with, among others, the leaders of the political parties that obtained seats in Parliament (National Alliance, United People’s Party, United St. Maarten Party, Party for Progress, United Democrats), as well as with the Chairperson of Parliament, the vice chairperson of the Council of Advice and the chairperson of the Central Voting Bureau. During these meetings the outcome of the elections and consequences thereof for the formation process for a new cabinet are discussed.