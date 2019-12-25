Terrance Rey Talking Politics with Arun Jagtiani

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — On Thursday, December 19, 2019, well-known celebrity real estate agent, Arun Jagtiani, announced that he had partnered with Cani TV, owned by French television producer, Joel Ayuk, to produce season 2 of “Talking Politics with Arun Jagtiani”.

“We have just finished production on 14 episodes which features interviews with two candidates from each of the political parties contesting the upcoming parliamentary elections.” explained Arun Jagtiani. “We tried to highlight one incumbent and one new candidate from each party. With the exception of two parties we accomplished this formula.”

“We did our best to create a very neutral platform – hence the black & white concept – and wanted to allow the viewers the opportunity to form their own opinions of the candidates. We did not accept sponsorship or donations from any political group.” Jagtiani further elaborated.

“We will be releasing one interview per day for the next 2 weeks on various online platforms including: Cani TV Facebook page, ireteam.com, and Talking Politics with Arun Jagtiani Youtube channel.” Jagtiani said.

“The main goal behind this initiative is to encourage voter turnout. With so many elections and so many candidates I believe the voting population is frustrated. I’ve heard too many people within the community taking the attitude that their vote does not matter and they don’t plan on voting. To me that is a very dangerous attitude to have, especially if you understand a little bit about history. Besides wanting to do my part to create awareness on this issue, I also really enjoy doing these interviews.” continued Jagtiani.

“Due to time and resources we are unable to do more interviews, I do apologize to all the candidates who have contacted us for exposure on our platform, but unfortunately we cannot accommodate everyone we wanted to interview.” Jagtiani concluded. “Nevertheless we are excited about the interviews we have done, and look forward to sharing them with everyone in the coming weeks.”

