Central Bank launches Caribbean guilder in March 2025

PHILIPSBURG — The Caribbean Guilder will replace the Antillean Guilder per March 31, 2025, the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten announced in a press release.

Initially, the bank’s 2022 annual financial report stated that the new currency would be introduced in the second half of 2024. But the definite date for the introduction is now set for March 31, 2025.

The Antillean guilder has been in circulation for more than seventy years, since 1952. In 1986, when Aruba obtained its status aparte that country launched the Aruban florin. In 2010, Bonaire, Statia and Saba introduced the American dollar as their official currency.

The Caribbean guilder will be pegged to the American dollar at an exchange rate of 1.79.

The exchange rate between the Antillean guilder and the new Caribbean guilder will be 1:1.

The identification of the Antillean guilder (Naf) will be replaced by the one for the Caribbean guilder (Cg).