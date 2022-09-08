Minister Irion: St. Maarten is the most compliant country with SSRP execution

Share This





















~ Gives special recognition to SZV, ATS, and SMDF ~

PHILIPSBURG — The Minister of Finance, Mr. Ardwell Irion, recently presented the teams of Social & Health Insurances (SZV) and Audit Team St. Maarten (ATS) with special recognition for their collaboration in the execution of the Business Payroll Support (SSRP) program of 2020-2021. The St. Maarten Development Foundation (SMDF) also received special recognition from Minister Irion for executing the Employee Income Support Program, which falls under the umbrella of SSRP.

“I am genuinely proud of the efforts put forth by the employees of SZV and ATS, as the workers who labored tirelessly to assist in the execution of the SSRP with the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of VSA.

At the time of the program’s inception, there was a concern regarding the time it took for us to set up the framework. However, we managed to do so on time and can now boast that we were the most compliant of the countries.

The project may have lasted from April 2020 to September 2021, but our teams worked on the setup long before and long after to finalize and report. SSRP Business Payroll Support was able to disburse Naf 96.42 million through SZV to the people of Sint Maarten and sustain them during those dark times.” – Mr. Ardwell Irion, Minister of Finance.

The SSRP program undoubtedly made the desired impact of supporting local businesses during an unprecedented time. The SZV and ATS teams combined were successful in the following:

Managing 7809 SSRP Applications

Managing 172 Appeals

Managing 1211 Employers

Supporting approximately 3545 Employees per month

Supporting approximately 434 Employers per month

“How we managed the execution of the SSRP program is a testament to the use of technology and our commitment at SZV to streamline and automate our operations and service delivery. These changes in our way of work and service delivery were tested during the COVID-19 crisis and gave birth to new possibilities to strengthen SZV’s capacity to serve St. Maarten. Our Employer Portal was then the digital hub for Employers to apply for this support offered by government. Now, our Employer Portal continues to be the virtual office for employers to manage their SZV affairs while improving transparency and tax compliance.” – Mr. Glen A. Carty, Director SZV.0

The recognition by Minister Irion was highly appreciated and therefore deemed by the management of SZV to be a celebratory moment. Last month, SZV and ATS staff members came together for an in-house celebration of the recognition, joined by the Minister of VSA, Mr. Omar Ottley, who also expressed pride and congratulations to the teams.

Brief Recap of the SSRP Program: In April 2020, the SSRP program was established by the Government of Sint Maarten to combat the negative economic impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The SSRP program was implemented to support businesses facing financial losses and needing payroll support. This payroll support was to assist employers in the prevention of layoffs and to help pay their employees. The Government of St. Maarten instructed SZV to execute the program’s administration, and the ATS team was a key partner in this process.

###

