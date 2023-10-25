St. Maarten issues bond loan

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — St. Maarten will issue a bond loan of 60,854,000 guilders against 3.4 percent interest on November 10. The duration of the loan is 20 years.

The subscription to the loan opens on November 2 for the Dutch Agency of the General Treasury. The public will have until Friday November 3 at 10 a.m. to subscribe via all commercial banks in Curacao and St. Maarten.

After the subscription closes the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten (CBCS) will announce the issue price. Parties that subscribed above the issue price will receive their full share. The remaining amount of the issue will be divided among those who subscribed for the issue price.

