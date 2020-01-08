Tax Department offers new “Online Declarations” possibilities

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — The 2019 income tax returns and the 2020 monthly tax forms will soon be available via the online service provided by the Tax Office.

Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion met with the Head Tax Administration of The Ministry of Finance, Sherry Hazel. During this meeting at the Tax Office, Hazel briefed the minister on the challenges the organization is experiencing, ranging from a shortage of personnel, which is further intensified by the high level of sick leave, to the outdated IT system presently in use. Furthermore, the lack of communication between the two applications further increases the workload.

Online declarations forms can be downloaded from the website http://onlineservices.sintmaartengov.org/ allowing new applicants to subscribe. Additional services are being worked on as it relates to the CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software and the GEFIS (Integrated Financial Information System) which allows the two applications to communicate with each other. The latter is expected to be delivered in 3 to 4 weeks.