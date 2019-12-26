Translation Main Demands Union for St. Martin Working People
UNION FOR ST MARTIN’S WORKING PEOPLE
(ST MARTIN’S MOVEMENT)
DEMONSTRATION THURSDAY DECEMBER 12
MAIN DEMANDS
NATIONAL PLAN FOR RISK PREVENTION (NPRP)
- Abolition of the NPRP imposed on the St Martin’s population by the prefectural decree of August 6, 2019
- Enhance the 2011 NPRP to allow for an adequate protection of the population
- Put a stop to the expropriation along the beaches
- Allow access to their beach property to the residents having owned for 30 years
- Stop the court proceedings against the residents rebuilding or renovating their houses destroyed during hurricane Irma
- Reinforce the existing constructions in the vulnerable areas
- Protect houses by building dikes or by any means available
- Build hurricane shelters with a dual purpose in each district: sports center, movie theater
- Settle the situation with the plots of land located within the 50 geometric footsteps
- Departure of the French government’s representative
WATER
- An immediate 70% discount on all water bills and a refund starting from the announcement date
- Request an independent study on the health hazards regarding the consumption of water contaminated by bromate
- Request a central water distribution system in each district set up by local enterprises
- Immediately stop the distribution of tap water poisoned with bromate and cancel all exorbitant water bills by the Public Water Company (Public Health sovereign prerogatives)
- Release of the expert water study through the Regional Health Agency
BEACHES
- Provide an adequate access of all beaches to the St Martin population
- Abolish all private beaches
ECONOMY
- Contain the cost of living
- Allow Club Orient’s shareholders, one of the biggest private companies, to reopen the resort
- Allow local enterprises to reopen: Gusto and Raymond in Baie Rouge; Kali in Friars Bay; Pedro in Orient Bay
- Create a fishing season per area to safeguard the survival of local fishermen
ENTERPRISES / EMPLOYEES
- Promote recruiting purely local labor
- Prohibit the practice of racism and exclusion by enterprises
- Create selection criteria that will stimulate the local enterprises (building, construction companies)
- Organize domestic exams in St Martin (in the health, education, law enforcement, prefecture, and administrative sectors)
POPULATION (youth, seniors, people with disabilities, prisoners, and others)
- Create a rehabilitation program for our prisoners
- Safeguard public health by removing masts from populated areas
- Build facilities for the youth: youth center, sports center, movie theater, social events for the youth
- Build a facility in compliance with the standards for seniors and people with disabilities
- Safeguard the public health at the hospital
- Open a resting home, or a care facility, or a rest and relaxation center(?)
- Set up suitable bilingual receptionists in the public enterprises and administrative services
- Respect our culture and customs
- Provide support for housing renovation and reconstruction
- Stop the ongoing crackdown on the youth
- Stop confiscating bikes with legit documents to have them destroyed in the junkyard
ADMINISTRATION
- Ensure a 51% shares of the Collectivité in the SEMSAMAR (a public/private real estate agency that manages and builds social housing and buildings in the public sector)
- Support the local staff at the labor department
- Fix the roads network on the island
OTHERS
- Put a stop to land seizure both by the Coastal Conservancy and the Nature Conservancy
- Manage the garbage collection
- Re-introduce our mother tongue (English) in all pre-schools and elementary schools as well as in all public administrative departments
- Reopen a museum to preserve and pass on our heritage, culture, and history