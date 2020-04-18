Flags flying half-mast at government buildings

Share This





















~ In solidarity with the pain and suffering that many on the island are enduring during this period, the Council of Ministers has decided that the flags at government buildings on St. Maarten will fly at half-mast until it has been determined that the country is out of the COVID-19 pandemic. ~

PHILIPSBURG — Based on advice from the Minister of Public Housing, Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI), the honorable Minister Egbert Jurendy Doran, flags at government buildings around the country will be flown at half-mast.

This will be done in memory of the nine persons who tested positive for Covid-19 on St. Maarten and passed away as well as those suffering as a result of Covid-19. Doran made the suggestion in the Council of Ministers meeting on Tuesday and the Prime Minister and the Chairperson of the Emergency Operation Center, the honorable Silveria Jacobs, said the suggestion was a good one, which has been implemented.

Jacobs said the council of ministers has decided that the country is in a period of mourning and the flags will fly at half mass until it has been determined that the country is out of the Covid-19 pandemic. She also called on the population to observe a moment of silence, at 12pm daily, as part of this process.

Jacob said, although not all nine deaths on St. Maarten are directly related to Covid-19, as two of the cases were inconclusive, the persons had underlying medical conditions. The country should honor every soul that has passed. She urged residents to pray and meditate, irrespective of what faith they may be, for those who have passed away. She expressed hope that no other life in the country is lost to Covid-19



