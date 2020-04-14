The muddy waters of political pensions

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG – For decades politicians in St. Maarten have been freewheeling towards their old age pension: from their already impressive salaries they never paid a penny for it. If Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion is good for his word, this is about to change – but no matter what he wants to regulate by law, politicians will always be better off than the ordinary working people.

