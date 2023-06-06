STEFLOGIX enlightens homeowners about summertime pest health and property threats

Share This





















~ World Pest Day Recognizes How the Pest Control Industry Preserves Public Health and Property ~

PHILIPSBURG — STEFLOGIX, a pest control company based in Philipsburg, has joined the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) in recognizing World Pest Day on June 6. This annual observance is dedicated to raising awareness about the important role of the pest control industry in protecting public health, food, and property from the threats posed by pests.

This year, STEFLOGIX is highlighting the pests that pose serious threats to families and properties during the summer months. Mosquitoes, which are the world’s deadliest animal, can spread diseases such as Malaria, Chikungunia, Zika virus, and Dengue Fever to humans and animals. Rodents, like mice and rats, are known to contaminate or consume about 20% of the world’s food supply and can spread diseases. Stinging insects such as hornets, wasps, and yellowjackets send more than half a million people to the emergency room every year, while termites cause an estimated $6.8 billion in property damage every year. Ticks, which thrive in warm, humid climates, are also responsible for transmitting diseases.

“Summer is peak season for bug and rodent activity, which is why now is a crucial time to prioritize pest control to better protect your family and property,” said Michael Somersall, General Manager at STEFLOGIX. “World Pest Day is an important reminder that pest issues can have significant negative impacts on both our health, homes, businesses, and even our food supply. If you have pest issues, contact a qualified pest control professional to evaluate the problem and implement an appropriate course of treatment.”

STEFLOGIX encourages homeowners to take measures to reduce the threat of pests, such as eliminating sources of standing water around the home to reduce the threat of mosquito-borne diseases and scheduling annual inspections with their pest control partner to protect against termites. Homeowners are also advised to keep their properties tick-free by keeping grass cut low, clearing any overgrown vegetation, and removing weeds, woodpiles, and debris.

World Pest Day is an important reminder of the role of the pest control industry in preserving public health and property. For additional pest-proofing tips and information on pest control, visit www.steflogix.com.