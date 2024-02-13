St. Maarten insurance brokers honoured at awards ceremony

Share This





















CAY HILL, St. Maarten – The Insurance of the West Indies (ICWI) Ltd hosted its first Annual Broker’s award ceremony on Friday, February 2, 2024, to celebrate excellence and recognize the outstanding contributions of local insurance brokers. The event showcased the dedication and professionalism of insurance brokers across the island.

Enterprise/McRae Insurances emerged as the “Insurance Broker of the Year,” earning accolades for their commitment to excellence and customer service. Additionally, several other brokerage firms were honoured in various categories, highlighting their achievements and impact on the local insurance landscape.

Among the winners in other categories were Boogaard Insurances, Sun Insurances, Oriental Insurances, and Esurance, each recognized for their exceptional performance and dedication to serving the people of St. Maarten.

The awards ceremony aimed to celebrate and honour the vital role played by insurance brokers in the community. Speaking at the event, Dwight Cunningham, Branch Manager of ICWI St. Maarten, expressed gratitude to all partners within the insurance industry and emphasized the importance of recognizing their contributions to the sector’s growth.

Samantha Samuda, Vice President of Marketing and Distribution at ICWI Ltd, echoed Cunningham’s sentiments, highlighting the crucial role of intermediaries in ensuring the delivery of quality insurance products and services to the people of St. Maarten. Samuda emphasized the importance of fostering strong partnerships and relationships within the industry to better serve the community.

Paul Lalor, Chairman and CEO of ICWI Ltd, also addressed attendees, commending the hard work and dedication of insurance brokers in St. Maarten. Lalor underscored the importance of collaboration and innovation in driving the industry forward, pledging continued support to brokers and intermediaries in their efforts to provide superior service to clients.

The event served as a platform to strengthen relationships, foster camaraderie, and recognize the achievements of insurance brokers who play a vital role in safeguarding the interests of individuals and businesses in St. Maarten.

Representatives from Esurance, Boogaard Insurances, Sun Insurances, and Oriental Insurances were present to accept their awards. Other insurance brokers present were Compass Insurance and Quantum Finance. The latter is a newcomers in the market on St. Maarten. The event was a testament to the dedication and professionalism of insurance brokers across St. Maarten.

As the insurance industry continues to evolve and adapt to changing dynamics, events like these serve as a reminder of the critical role played by insurance brokers in ensuring the well-being and protection of the community.

The ceremony concluded with a sense of optimism and determination, as participants pledged to continue working together to uphold the highest standards of excellence in the insurance sector and serve the people of St. Maarten with integrity and professionalism.

In the words of Dwight Cunningham, “We wouldn’t be growing. We wouldn’t be doing well if we didn’t have our brokers. Our intermediaries are the lifeblood of our business, and we’re very happy. We’re very thankful to those that have supported us.”

The inaugural St. Maarten Insurance Brokers Awards ceremony marks a significant milestone in the local insurance industry, celebrating achievements and fostering a spirit of collaboration and excellence among insurance professionals on the island.

Photo caption (above): Paul Lalor and Dwight Cunningham.

Photo caption (above): Esurance reps accepting award from Paul Lalor.

Photo caption (above): Boogaard Insurance rep accepts award from Paul Lalor.

Photo caption (above): Dwayne Elgin accepts award for Sun Insurances.

Photo caption (above): Oriental Insurances reps Anique Liu and colleague with Paul Lalor.

List of companies receiving awards:

Enterprise/McRae Insurances – Broker with Best Motor Growth

Boogaard Insurances – Best Property Growth

Sun Insurances – Best Retention in 2023

Oriental Insurances – Best Motor Loss Ratio

Boogard Insurances – Largest Motor Producer

Esurance – Largest Property Producer

Enterprise/McRae Insurances – Broker of the Year

Event covered and photos by Milton Pieters.