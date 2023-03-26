SEC files complaint against crypto-founder promoted by MP Brison

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG -- On January 25, TRON DAO “proudly” announced that St. Maarten would initiate a law to make TRON the country’s blockchain technology and TRON-based crypto currency its legal tender. On March 22, the American Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it had filed a complaint against TRON-founder Justin Sun for the unregistered sale of crypto asset securities Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT) and for fraudulently manipulating secondary markets for TRX.

LOGIN TO READ MORE... THIS IS A PREMIUM ARTICLE.

...

Some articles or portions of articles are restricted exclusively for our registered members and paying subscribers. Please login here to read the rest of this article. If you do not already have a paid subscription, you will need to register here and pay for a subscription first in order to gain access to our website to read articles or contents that are restricted to paid subscribers. You need to buy at least a Day subscription for 75ct to gain access. Or log in first if you are already a registered paying subscriber to this website. Click here to register and support our work with a paid subscription.