The Netherlands releases TBR convicted prisoner, sends him back to St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG – The Dutch government has sent a prisoner from St. Maarten who was put at the disposal of the government and was detained in the Netherlands back to St. Maarten without having received treatment under the measure of jeugd-TBR. ‘This is very bad,” says Chief Public Prosecutor Mirjam Mol. “He returns to society untreated, while there is a court ruling that says he needs to be treated.”

Shimano Gumbs was a teenager when he fatally shot Etienne Le Blanc in his father’s DVD-store on Front Street on October 9, 2014. The 17-year old, who had fathered 5 children, spent three months in a police cell and was then sent to the Miss Lalie Center (MLC) for youth detention. Psychologists at the center examined him and concluded that he has limited intellectual capacities and needs psychosocial guidance. The court put Gumbs at the government’s disposal but considered this measure alone insufficient and added an 8-year prison sentence.

The verdict of the judge was unique; it was the first time that someone in St. Maarten was put at the disposal of the government. TBR is also rarely imposed in the Netherlands. That only happens if public order and the safety of society are at stake in the opinion of the judge. TBR is intended for the chargeable psychopath. The compulsory treatment starts after the imprisonment, for a period of two years, and can be extended by the judge.

StMaartenNews.com has learned from a reliable source that Gumbs has not been treated in the Netherlands. The Netherlands claims that there was no legal basis for treatment of the prisoner in the Netherlands and has refused to make an exception, the source said.

Chief Public Prosecutor Mirjam Mol confirms that the Justice Department in St. Maarten has made a request to The Hague for treatment of TBR or TBS convicts in the Netherlands. “Attempts have been made to achieve that, but it failed.”

Mol calls the decision to return a TBR convicted person “incomprehensible”. “You would think that, because of the scarce capacity that we have here on the island, an attempt is being made to find a solution. I know that the ministry has been working on it, but it has not led to the result that someone with a dangerous disorder can go to a clinic in the Netherlands. ”

The Public Prosecution Service has warned all the authorities involved on the island, from the Probation Service, the Mental Health Foundation to the Minister. Mol: “I said: talk to him, see what you can achieve. Maybe he wants to cooperate on a voluntary basis. Something has to be organized to ensure that he receives some form of guidance.”

Mol is very concerned. “The Public Prosecution Service cannot do anything else. I do not have the authority to arrest and detain that man again, because that would be safer for society. That is only possible when he commits a criminal offense again.”

The Chief Public Prosecutor criticizes the limitations with which the law enforcement chain must work. “We stand for the safety of society; we want to make it as safe as possible. We need the tools to do that.”