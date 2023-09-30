Eva Bos appointed as Solicitor-General

Share This





















WILLEMSTAD — Eva Bos has been appointed as the Solicitor-General at the Office of the Attorney-General for Curacao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, Statia and Saba. She succeeds Leomar Angela per October 15.

Bos’ appointment was approved by the Kingdom Council of Ministers, after her nomination for the position by the ministers of justice of Curacao and St. Maarten.

Bos worked at the Prosecutor’s Office in Curacao since 2011. A press release from the office of the attorney-general states that, as a prosecutor, Bos “has laid a solid foundation and gained a lot of experience in leading various investigations.”

Her portfolio focused on organized crime, investigation and quality, the Matrix team, forensic investigations and terrorism.

