Justice Minister has 4 weeks to take decision in police officers cases

PHILIPSBURG — On Monday, May 10, 2021, the court decided in 11 police officers’ cases to allow the present Minister of Justice four weeks from that day to take a decision on a settlement agreement that the previous Minister of Justice made with the police officers.



Nine of the 11 police officers were represented by attorney Cor Merx of Cor Merx Legal Services. The other two police officers were represented by their legal advisor, Lyndon Lewis.

In a previous court case, these 11 police officers successfully claimed their rights to be promoted in the ranks they had earned. These officers were offered in a settlement agreement to be promoted on February 1, 2013, to Police Officier, followed by a promotion to Police Brigadier on February 1, 2016.

At the time, Minister Doran wanted to end the dispute with this settlement proposal following the ruling by the Court of First Instance in this matter.

Due to the change in government, the settlement agreement was never executed. The present Minister of Justice failed to take a decision in the matter. Despite requests from Cor Merx, the Minister of Justice never responded, prompting the police officers once again to take their case to courts.

The complaints of the police officers were upheld by the court. At the request of Merx, the court considered imposing a penalty but ruled against the request at this point in time as it is a first refusal by the Minister of Justice.

Merx noted that changes in the ministry of Justice have no bearing on the continuity of government for agreements made. “Agreements made have to be executed no matter who is the minister,” Merx said.

Merx also drew attention to the fact that Minister of Finance, Ardwell Irion, recently stated during a press conference that ministers should be held liable for decisions taken. Or not taken, for that matter. According to Merx, in a case such as this, the Minister of Justice can be held liable for the non-execution of this court verdict.