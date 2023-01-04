Justice ministry struggles with regulating the legal position of its employees

Share This





















PHILIPSPBURG — The Ministry of Justice is “making great progress with the final phase of regulating its personnel affairs,” according to a press release issued by the same ministry.

On December 9, 2022, the draft legal position regulation for the police was sent to Governor Baly for approval. Before giving this regulation the green light, the Governor wants to know how much money will have to be paid to police personnel over a period of three to five years. This adds another step to what has been, to say the least, a cumbersome process.

More than two years ago, in December 2021, the function book for the Ministry of Justice was approved. Now the legal position regulation is stuck in a quagmire until Governor Baly receives, and approves, data that specifies how much it will cost to pay police officers their dues.

Once that regulation is approved, Minister Anna Richardson “continues to accomplish the top priorities set since the inception of her term in office.” The press release states that the minister is also paying attention to the improvement of her department’s personnel data management system.

On December 2, 2022, the ministry established in consultation with the CCSU-union a placement and an appeal committee. Richel Doran was appointed to the placement committee, that furthermore consists of Florence Marlin and chairman Alvin Daal, an advisor on human resources restructuring at the ministry. Sharon Cangieter and Sharlon Cathalina now sit on the appeal committee.

The press release also mentions the implementation plan of the police salary advisory committee. That plan aims to enable the remaining payments to police personnel at the beginning of this year.

Police officers, support staff and the staff of all departments within the ministry will be placed in a position according to the function book. All personnel will receive a placement notice and will have the opportunity to appeal that placement.

The approved legal position regulation will enable the ratification and establishment of the 2021 function book.

Antek has been hired to gather historical salary-data for all employees. This information will be used to calculate payments.

The ministry admits in its press release that its personnel files have been ‘incomplete for many years.” Grace-Marlin-Blijden was hired as a consultant to organize these files. To date, around 90 percent of the personnel files are now completed.

On December 1, 2022, the ministry hired Florence Marlin as the head of its human resources department.

###

Related article: Governor requires total sum calculation prior to signing Legal Position Regulation