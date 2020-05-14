Minister of Justice meets with correctional officers

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG – Justice Minister Anna E. Richardson met with Correctional Officers and Management of the Prison and House of Detention in Point Blanche on Wednesday, May 13. The meeting, requested by Correctional Officers, served as an opportunity for them to express challenges and grievances that they have been faced with at the various detention centers.

Since her appointment, the Minister and her support staff have been diligently working to address a number of challenges within the Ministry of Justice, with the detention centers and their staff well-being being a high priority. After hearing their concerns, the Minister reassured the officers that she is actively dedicated to coming up with concrete, long-term solutions for the problems that affect the employees on a daily basis, including the facilities being severely understaffed, poor working conditions and other issues that have struggled to be tended to due to instability in the past. In the coming days, the Minister will be meeting with other Departments’ employees as well.