“Ministry of Justice confirms; random search was executed at the Pointe Blanche Prison”

PHILIPSBURG — On Friday, May 8, 2020, officers at the Pointe Blanche Prison executed a random search after concern that a weapon may have been concealed in the facility.

The management of the Prison enforces a zero-tolerance approach and does not take any chances when it comes to concerns of weapons suspected of being in the Prison.

Considering the fact that in recent years there have been incidents at the Prison, the slightest hint of such a risk is not taken lightly and is tackled immediately.

Safety and security are absolute priorities for both the Prison and the Ministry of Justice.

Both parties are pleased to inform the public that the search turned up clean with no weapons found.