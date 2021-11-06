Second group of law-enforcement students completes FINEC-training

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — The police force of St. Maarten is on the move. After a live interview with Chief Commissioner Carl John on radio broadcast The Breakfast Lounge with Lady Grace, the graduation of thirteen cadets from the basic police training on the morning of Friday, October 29, the afternoon of that same day was the moment for the second group of students to complete their FINEC-course.

Finec focuses on structural interventions to prevent and combat undermining criminality. Prevention and repression go hand in hand in this approach. A precondition for success is the creation of effective networks.

While the ideal composition of a group for the course is 18 to 25 participants, the now concluded course had eight trainees. The course began on October 18 and took two weeks to complete. It included training days and practice days. New courses are on the agenda for 2022 and 2023.

The Intercontinental University of the Caribbean provides the course under the leadership of program director Philip Wagner.

Individual participants gain access to a professional network that enables them to do their work in a more meaningful way. The organizations they work for acquire a shared ability to use the eyes and ears in society aimed at recognizing financial irregularities and criminal asset components.

The Finec general course supports knowledge development and cooperation between organizations with particular interests in reducing financial and economic crimes. The course in St. Maarten was provided under the responsibility of the Chief Police Corps of Aruba, the BES-islands, Curacao and St. Maarten.

Photo caption: Police Chief Carl John addressing the graduates of the FINEC training course. Photos provided by KPSM.

The target groups for the course were the police force in St. Maarten, the public prosecutor’s office, the Royal Military Police (Marechaussee), the Coast guard, the Security Service, the Integrity Chamber, the Financial Intelligence Unit, the criminal investigation cooperation team and the tax authorities, including customs.

