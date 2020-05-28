The Unified Unions of St. Maarten submits counter-proposal to COM

Share This





















POND ISLAND — The Unified Unions of Sint Maarten submitted today Thursday, May 28, 2020, a counter-proposal to the Council of Minister regarding the 12.5% cuts on personnel salaries, vacation allowance, etc..

In its counterproposal the unions are requesting the following:

1. 100% vacation allowance pay for 2020 (unions are willing to negotiate a 50% of the Cost of Living Adjustment from 2012-2019 pending the outcome of St. Maarten’s economic performance and Government’s financial position during said period 2021-2022);

2. A poverty line study to be initiated in collaboration with USM and the Consumer’s Coalition by July 1st, 2020, to establish the actual poverty level on St. Maarten;

3. Implementation of a new/broadened Basket of Goods decree by July 1st, 2020, that consists at least of maximum prices for basic goods such as (food, internet, water, rent, electricity, phone bill, etc);

4. Lower the cost of basic needs by at least 12.5% by July 1st, 2020, until further notice (food, internet, water, rent, electricity, phone bill, etc);

5. Accelerate the placement process of the Police before July 1st, 2020;

6. Initiate implementation of an economic stimulus plan by July 1st, 2020;

7. Increase the fees for director’s licenses from Naf 500 to Naf 1000;

8. See counter-proposal submitted on May 14th, 2020 for further possible cuts.

The Unified Unions of St. Maarten are demanding that a poverty line study is conducted as soon as possible and the cost of living on Sint Maarten is reduced immediately by 12.5% to ensure all citizens of Sint Maarten, in particular, our brothers and sisters in the private sector too can receive relief.



Watch the 721 News video online here>>>



Watch the 721 News video online here>>>