I follow the trails in the kochia bushes

And find the age-old footprints of the Diamond 26 and the dew-fresh shoe prints of sobbing children escaping to go to school, backpacks caught in the prickly thorns of the thickets

because the gendarmes turned them back at the border.

I hear the lizards scurrying about without borders

I watch the mockingbirds take off with no flight plans

And I swear I’ve seen this green iguana somewhere before

without a pass to cross

from Colebay to Bellevue

from French Quarter to Belvedere

How did we then become immigrants

in this land of pelicans and salt ponds

stopped from moving freely from North to South, East to West

in the name of a faceless virus

roaming the earth, claiming lives

and livelihoods even here in this speck of our hood?

How long will they keep keeping us apart

mothers from daughters, fathers from sons; lover from the lovelorn

while we sulk and curse and drool?

But they can’t turn the virus back from the border;

they can’t stop the gale with container walls at the frontier;

and like the virus and the storm

We acknowledge no massa borders

We respect no partition treaties

accept no border controls

for we were born free and borderless

and will die free and borderless

on this island we claim

in the name of our forefathers

and of their sons

and of all our ancestral spirits.

Fabian Badejo