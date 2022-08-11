Discrimination to the fullest

Share This





















Dear Sir/Madam,



You have excluded members of our territory by age. You are assuming that folks between the ages 18 to 25 and above 40 are not qualified because of your ignorance in determining one’s capacity to follow your course.

Those folks are called upon to vote and elect members for parliament, but now they are excluded and discriminated in participating in a course initiated by a government department.

Even your requirements falls outside the norms.

I have no idea who’s responsible, but I do know the whole thing smacks of discriminatory practices sponsored or initiated by members of our government structure.

Regrettable that persons in high government functions, don’t know better.

Sincerely,

F. Lake

###

