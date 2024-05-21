Political Analysis: Article 59 Part II in the Context of Sint Maarten’s Political Climate

Share This





















Dear Editor,

The current Prime Minister’s Cabinet has promised to invoke Article 59 to dissolve Parliament, though the reason for this is unclear. This action would likely be a response to losing support within Parliament. It is important to note that the Governor must assess whether the motivations behind such a dissolution are justifiable, particularly as there is no evident disarray within Parliament. If the Governor decides not to proceed, this could signal an end to the frequent snap elections. However, if the Governor agrees back to the poll, we go with no promise of stability given the fragmented position of the past.

Furthermore, the coalition known as the “2×4” has partners who oppose this retaliatory move, deeming it a sign of political immaturity. Other members of the same “2×4” have criticized the misuse of Article 59, arguing it is not being applied in its intended context. Additionally, the government has declared bankruptcy, which contradicts the image of fiscal responsibility that the “2×4” coalition claims to uphold. Holding another election just eight months after the previous one seems to conflict with their stated principles.

Historically, governments that have dissolved Parliament under Article 59 have struggled to return to power. This is particularly true for newer political figures such as former Prime Ministers Leona Marlin and Wycliffe Smith, who have not made a comeback. Moreover, the political parties URSM and NOW face significant internal challenges. They barely secured enough support in recent elections and have since experienced notable defections. For instance, URSM has lost eight members, including Julian Rollocks Jr., a high vote getter. Both parties have been criticized for neglecting their electoral bases immediately after the elections, ignoring the fundamental political principle that success hinges on people’s support.

The National Alliance and UP stand to benefit from these developments, potentially attracting influential figures who can secure substantial votes. This shift could result in diminished roles for URSM and NOW in upcoming elections, as their political footholds weaken.

Sint Maarten’s political landscape is characterized by instability and strategic missteps. The potential application of Article 59 could either exacerbate these issues or pave the way for a more stable political environment, depending on the Governor’s decision and the response from the political community.

Name Withheld On Request

