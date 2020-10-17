Rebuttal to article about Pro Soualiga Foundation

Share This





















1) The Court’s decision had nothing to do with the content of the letter addressed to the CfT. The court deemed Pro Soualiga to be inadmissible because they claimed that the Articles of Incorporations were missing. Additionally, the court stated that the Dutch State was not given enough time to respond to its grievances, and that there was no urgency regarding the CRE because no agreement had been reached between St. Maarten and the Netherlands regarding the CRE. In other words, the court didnt address any of the issues presented before it.

2) The Statia case is not final because they are still awaiting a decision after appealing the case.

3) According to Resolution 945 Resolution 945 of the UN Charter, the UN General Assembly is the ONLY body that can determine whether a full measure of self-government and a right of self determination has been achieved. In other words, the Dutch courts, nor the Dutch State, have the competency to decide whether the islands have attained a full measure of self-government or a right of self-determination as perscribed in Chapter XI (Article 73) UN Charter Chapter XI of the UN Charter.

4) Any government organ from an administering state (i.e. CfT, Higher Supervision, removing a democratically elected government, etc.) which hinders the full measure of self-government or right to self-determination, is in direct violation of the Chapter XI of the UN Charter.