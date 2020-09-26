Stop Government Phone Abuse

Share This





















Dear Editor,

People need to be made seriously and individually accountable.

It must hurt them ultimately in their own pocket if they so wish to abuse the phone system at their place of work.

Read: Unpaid Advice: How Government Can Cut Phone Costs

There you have it Minister of Finance.

A very simple Strategy and Approach.

And we the People of Sint Maarten want you to make public from these Investigative Random Findings where these abusive practices are the most.

I am challenging the Minister of Finance and the Prime Minister to take this Approach.

Present it to the Council of Ministers for Approval, and take it thereafter to Parliament for their Approval as well.

This is a Method Sample of Approach for many Areas that Government itself needs to responsibly implement Cost Cutting Measures and Savings.

Approve it all on black on white and make those responsible for the abusive Practices financially responsible.

After all, you control their salaries at every end of the month.

This is the ONLY SERIOUS APPROACH TO PUT AN END TO ALL OF THIS IN ALL AREAS.

Achken Roberto Richardson