Wed, Dec 18th, 2019

“What SMCP stands for” by Linda York

Dear Editor,

SMCP, letter for letter, stands for the following:

1) S / Smart and Stable persons
2) M / Management, Managing their Motivational Movements
3) C / Consciously, Considering their Communications
4) P / Properly Preparing the People

S.M.C.P. / SINT MAARTEN CHRISTIAN PARTY is a Smart (wise) party full of Movements (actions) and very Conscious (aware) of what belongs to the People (public), and therefore the Nation of Sint Maarten.

Linda York
Candidate #10
Sint Maarten Christian Party (SMCP)

