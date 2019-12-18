“What SMCP stands for” by Linda York
Dear Editor,
SMCP, letter for letter, stands for the following:
1) S / Smart and Stable persons
2) M / Management, Managing their Motivational Movements
3) C / Consciously, Considering their Communications
4) P / Properly Preparing the People
S.M.C.P. / SINT MAARTEN CHRISTIAN PARTY is a Smart (wise) party full of Movements (actions) and very Conscious (aware) of what belongs to the People (public), and therefore the Nation of Sint Maarten.
Linda York
Candidate #10
Sint Maarten Christian Party (SMCP)