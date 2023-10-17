 What’s in a name: NHI or SAHA; the pros and cons

Share This





















Dear Editor,

There’s much concerns within the community regarding the government proposed National Health Insurance (NHI), new name, Sustainable Affordable Health Care Act (SAHA). What is baffling is that the public as well as stake holders have no clue what this health care act or system is all about. Despite that the Minister attempted to gave an explanation in parliament

Reports indicate that the Union was given a copy of the the NHI health care act, and was privy to a presentation. So far, it can be noted that the NHI/SAHA contents (112 pages document) are not in the public sphere. The Union organized a meeting for its members, resulting in a barrage of questions to the Minister responsible for healthcare.

Considering, that the people has a right to know, some research has been carried out to ascertain what is the intention of a National Health Insurance (NHI) aka Sustainable Affordable Healthcare Act (SAHA) scheme entails, and which is outlined herein.

The intention of a National Health Insurance (NHI) aka Sustainable Affordable Healthcare Act (SAHA) offered by a government is typically to provide universal healthcare coverage for its citizens. This means ensuring that all residents have access to essential healthcare service without facing financial barriers. NHI aims to promote equity in healthcare, improve overall health outcomes, and reduce the burden of healthcare costs on individuals.

The specific goals and design of a NHI aka SAHA program’s overarching aim is to ensure that healthcare is accessible and affordable for everyone within the country.

The NHI aka SAHA system has its advantages and disadvantages, which can vary depending on the specific design and implementation. Here are some common pros and cons associated with NHI aka SAHA systems.

Pros:

Universal Coverage: NHI aka SAHA aims to provide healthcare coverage for all residents, ensuring that everyone can access necessary medical services regardless of their income or employment status.

Equity: It promotes equity in healthcare by reducing disparities in access to care, as everyone contributes to the system through taxes or premiums, and benefits are distributed based on healthcare needs rather than ability to pay.

Cost Control: NHI aka SAHA systems often have the potential to control healthcare costs more effectively than private insurance, as they can negotiate lower prices for medical services and pharmaceuticals.

Preventive Care: NHI aka SAHA can emphasize preventive care and early intervention, which can lead to better health outcomes and lower long-term healthcare costs.

Reduced Administrative Costs: NHI aka SAHA systems tend to have lower administrative costs compared to private insurance, as they don’t need to generate profits or spend as much on marketing.

Cons:

Tax Burden: Funding NHI aka SAHA programs often requires higher taxes or premiums, which can be a financial burden on individuals and businesses.

Long Wait Times: Some NHI aka SAHA systems may struggle with long wait times for certain medical procedures or specialists due to high demand and limited resources.

Limited Choice: Patients may have limited choices in terms of healthcare providers or treatments, as NHI SAHA systems may restrict options to control costs.

Bureaucracy: NHI aka SAHA programs can be complex and bureaucratic, leading to inefficiencies in healthcare delivery.

Quality Concerns: In some cases, there may be concerns about the quality of care provided under NHI aka SAHA systems, as cost containment measures could affect the availability of cutting-edge treatments or specialized care.

Political and Funding Challenges: NHI aka SAHA implementation can face political opposition and challenges related to securing sustainable funding sources.

It’s important to note that the specific pros and cons can vary widely depending on how a particular NHI aka SAHA system is structured and managed, and the overall success of an NHI aka SAHA program depends on its design and effective implementation.

In another writing, we will attempt take look at the the design and implementation of the NHI or SAHA program.

F. Lake